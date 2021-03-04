Iran Envoy: Rationality prevails in Governing Council

In relevant remarks as news spread about the European Troika's retreat from presenting a resolution against Iran to the IAEA Board of Governors, Gharibabadi said that rationality eventually took over.

He added that as a result of extensive diplomatic efforts, the process of issuing an anti-Iran resolution to the Governing Council was halted.

Gharibabadi criticized the politically-motivated actions and abuse of the IAEA and praised the vigilance and measures of the IAEA members, especially the Board of Governors and the Director-General, for their efforts to avoid unnecessary tensions and to leave the door open for diplomacy.

Further explanations will be provided in this regard after today's meeting of the Governing Council, he noted.

It had been revealed to the media in recent days that the US and the three remaining European countries in Iran's nuclear deal were preparing a draft resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors criticizing Iran for ceasing its voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

In relevant remarks, the French foreign minister claimed on Tuesday night that a resolution against Iran would be submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors and calling it critical. Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed that the resolution would be presented in the coming days.

The spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabei had already threatened that Tehran would review its recent agreement with the IAEA if the IAEA Board of Governors issued a resolution against Iran. Ali Rabiee told a news conference in Tehran that if any resolution against Iran was passed, appropriate action would be taken, including a revision of the agreement between the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

