IAEA drops issuing anti-Iran resolution: FM spox

Commenting on the latest developments in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors regarding a controversial resolution against Iran, Khatibzadeh said the plan for the resolution has been dropped after intensive diplomatic efforts in Tehran, Vienna, and the capitals of all members of the Board of Governors, specifically the three European states (France, the UK, and Germany), as well as support from China and Russia.

He went on to say that the new decision would save the road to diplomacy, already opened by Iran and the IAEA, and would pave the way for all JCPOA parties to honor their commitments in full.

Iran hopes that the JCPOA participants could guarantee the full implementation of the JCPOA by everyone by taking this opportunity and with serious cooperation, he reiterated.

It had been revealed to the media in recent days that the US and the three remaining European countries in Iran's nuclear deal were preparing a draft resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors criticizing Iran for ceasing its voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

