IAEA chief: Technical meeting with Iran to be held in April

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Grossi expressed hope that the outcome of the technical talks would be satisfactory and that the remaining issues would be resolved before the upcoming meeting of the Governing Council.

He added that members of the Governing Council supported the agreement reached in this regard.

He claimed that the discussion was related to the lack of safeguards and non-declared nuclear materials and equipment in Iran and had nothing to do with the recent suspension of the Additional Protocol by Iran.

He stated that he sought to reach an understanding of these issues before the next meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

It had been revealed to the media in recent days that the US and the three remaining European countries in Iran's nuclear deal were preparing a draft resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors criticizing Iran for ceasing its voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

