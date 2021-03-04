32 American groups call for Washington's immediate return to JCPOA

In a letter to the White House, the 32 groups warned that the passage of time would make it harder to return to the deal, The Hill reported on Thursday.

Pointing to the Biden administration's stance on Iran that Iran would first reduce its uranium enrichment levels, the groups noted that this position can be an obstacle to negotiations.

In the letter addressed to the US government, they said that “we support your adherence to adherence policy", but the truth of the matter is that the US first violated the agreement. So it makes sense to expect the US to take at least symmetrical steps with Iran to return to the deal".

They reminded US president Joe Biden that another of his promises was that he is prepared to move US foreign policy away from US former president Donald Trump's reckless and belligerent unilateralism. As he wrote last year, the policy of “maximum pressure on Iran has been a dangerous failure”.

They went on to say that the more elements of "maximum pressure" remain, the more it will embolden hardliners and make the US-Iranian diplomacy more difficult.

Two years after the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA and the delay of European parties to fulfill their obligations under the deal, Iran began taking steps under the agency's supervision to reduce its obligations and announced that compensatory measures would be reversible in the JCPOA if sanctions were lifted and other parties to the deal implemented the JCPOA.

3266**2050

