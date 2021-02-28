Iran ready to assist Iraq in security affairs: Ambassador

Iran favors restoration of full security in Iraq, never supports those who intend to weaken and deteriorate Iraq’s security, and in pursuit of such policies, Tehran is even ready for assisting Iraq in its security affairs, if needed,” said Masjedi.

He pointed out that the existence of foreign forces is not only of no tangible fruits for Iraq, but leads to further insecurity and tension both in Iraq and in the region as well.

Therefore, he said, the Islamic Republic of Iran resolutely believes that the security forces of the Iraqi central government and the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan province can ensure Iraq’s security needless of any foreign force.

Iran’s relations with all different Iraqi governments after the collapse of Saddam’s despotic regime have been friendly and constructive, the ambassador reiterated.

He added that Iran’s current relations with various Iraqi sectors are satisfactory, and especially after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s recent visit of Tehran and his consultations and agreements with Iranian officials they are now even better than before.

***No new agreement with Iraq on re-drawing of borderlines

The Iranian diplomat further said that the 1975 Algeria Agreement on shared borders with Iraq that is also registered at the UN is still the basis and presently there is no plan for re-drawing of any new map on shared borders.

“The thing to be done at the time being is the rearrangement and full implementation of the 1975 Algeria Agreement in full collaboration between the two countries,” he said, adding that only some small parts have remained undecided in that agreement that are of trivial importance.

“At any rate, there is no agreement on setting up new border posts, or defining new borders,” he said.

*** Iran opposes violation of security of diplomatic centers in Iraq

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad was asked about Iran’s stand on missile attacks against the US Embassy in Baghdad.

“I tell you quite clearly that the Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any kind of breaching of the security of diplomatic centers in any country, including Iraq, and has always condemned such attacks,” replied.

Ambassador Masjedi further reiterated that the entire diplomatic centers’ required security need to be preserved and there is no difference between the US, or any other country’s embassies.

He reminded the TV reporter of the fact that the IRI diplomatic centers in Iraq have been faced with more severe attacks than the American centers, setting example of the Iranian consular offices in holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, both of which were also subjects for arsons.

***Iraq needless of NATO and other foreign forces

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq referring to the presence of the foreign forces in Iraq, said that Iran believes every Iraqi citizen has the right to enjoy living amid full security and if the Iraqi government wishes Iran is ready to assist Iraq in restoration of security in this country, including the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan province.

He added that Iran’s stand about the presence of foreign forces in the region is quite clear and that is: there is no need to the presence of foreign forces of NATO, or any other country in Iraqi Kurdistan, in entire Iraq, or in the region.

Masjedi emphasized that the security of the region, either in Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, or any other regional country need to be ensured by the regional countries’ their own forces.

*** Iran’s relations with Iraqi Kurdistan brisk, satisfactory

Iran’s envoy to Iraq said that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with the Autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan province, including the Iraqi Kurdish leaders, is brisk and satisfactory for both sides, and there is absolutely no difference of opinion to be resolved.

“Yet, fine relations, too, are relative and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with Iraqi Kurdistan, for instance, can be further improved if the entire existing opportunities for strengthening and improvement of ties are maximally used,” he said.

