Iraq calls for Iran's assistance in repairing "Kasra Arch"

During the meeting, the two officials also discussed issues such as restoration of the "Kasra Arch", agreement on joint cultural cooperation and development of religious tourism, formation of a bilateral cultural committee, cooperation in the production of films and.

The Iraqi minister briefed the Iranian official on measures taken so far for reconstruction of the "Kasra Arch" (Taq-e Kasra as it is called in Persian) and asked for Tehran's assistance in restoring it as well as the environment around this historical monument.

Masjedi stressed Iranian experts' readiness to help preserve and restore the "Kasra Arch", and called for speeding up the preparations for the team's presence in Iraq.

The Cultural Adviser of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq, referring to the previous follow-up and negotiations regarding the repair and reconstruction of Kasra Arch, emphasized on the preservation and protection of this historical monument after reconstruction and called for the establishment of a mechanism for this issue.

The two sides also emphasized the need for activation and re-formation of the bilateral cultural committee to follow up memoranda and other cultural agreements signed between the two countries.

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali-Asghar Mounesan had already said that Iran has reached an agreement with Iraq to repair the Iranian ancient monument of the Sassanid era, Taq-e Kasra in Ctesiphon, Iraq.

Munesan said that the initial estimation by CHHTO for the purpose is around 600,000 dollars, after whose provision the Iranian archeologists will be dispatched to Iraq.

Located 30 kilometers south of Baghdad, Taq-e Kasra, aka Arch of Ctesiphon, is an ancient building, built between 241 and 272 AD during the Sassanid era, which is notable for its great barrel vault in baked brick. The main barrel vault of Taq-e Kasra is 35 meters high, 25 meters wide, and 50 meters long.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish