Envoy says US terrorist attack inside Iraq, total disregard of Iraqi sovereignty

Masjedi made the remarks in an interview with Iraqi media ‘Aletejah TV’.

Masjedi said that General Soleimani was the official representative of Iran in charge of Iran-Iraq coordinated campaign against ISIS terrorism.

He had made several visits to Iraq to orchestrate coordinated military operation to repulse ISIS when the terrorist group poised to capture Baghdad.

He described the terrorist attack to assassinate the Iranian and Iraqi commanders as the US state terrorism, saying that they were commanders of the fight against terrorism.

They played effective role in expulsion of Daesh (ISIS) from Iraq and the region, he said.

Iran will be happy with Iraq to play constructive role in the region, he said, adding that the US and Israel do not want friendship and solidarity among the regional countries.

He noted the regional countries should decide about their own fate.

Iran’s policy is based on wisdom aiming to restore peace and security in the region, Iranian envoy said.

The Ambassador said that the US is raising Iranophobia in the region. They are the root cause of insecurity and got involved in terrorist attacks against the sovereign states, but, the US officials accuse Iran of terrorism.

General Soleimani was the powerful defender of the Resistance Movement.

The Resistance Movement includes Lebanese Hezbollah, Palestinian and Yemeni fighters.

