Iran, Iraq discuss ways to boost trade ties

The two officials also reviewed the issue of the meeting of the joint economic commission session that is to be held in Tehran in near future.

Expressing support for the presence of private sectors of the two countries in each other’s markets, they stressed providing the necessary facilities for expansion of their activities.

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Masjedi told IRNA on September 9 that despite regional problems and the border lockdown caused by COVID19 outbreak, Iran’s economic relations with Iraq have developed.

Masjedi said that the enhanced economic relations with Iraq is a priority for Iranian embassy in Iraq, adding that an expert committee has been formed to materialize this important mission.

He pointed out that normal trade between Iran and Iraq were restoring to the pre-COVID-19 level, adding several meetings have been held with Iraqi ministers since the new Iraqi prime minister took office.

9417**1416

