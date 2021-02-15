Iranian Navy chief of staff meets Pakistani Navy commander

Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari, who led the delegation of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran at Aman-21 exercise met with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi in the port city of Karachi.

The two sides discussed the latest status of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the field of maritime security, the participation of the two neighboring countries in holding bilateral exercises and sending ships to each other's ports.

Pakistan Naval Chief during the meeting praised the presence of the military delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran at Aman-21 international exercise as an observer describing it a manifestation of deep friendship between the two countries and their common vision for maintaining security and stability at sea.

Referring to the cultural, historical and geographical similarities between Iran and Pakistan, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi stressed the need to increase relations in the field of sea and exchange experiences between the navies of the two countries.

Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari wished success to Pakistan Navy in its efforts to hold the Aman-21 multinational exercise.

Members of the Iranian military delegation also attended the concluding session of the International Maritime Conference today. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was the chief guest at the occasion.

On the sidelines of the exercise, delegation from the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces met with Naveed Ashraf, Commander of the Pakistani Fleet to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation.

The delegation also had short interaction with Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh province and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf in Karachi.

