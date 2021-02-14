Maritime security, no need for trans-regional forces: Iranian Naval commander

Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari, head of the delegation of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran at Aman-21 exercise during an exclusive interview with IRNA on Sunday in Karachi said we believe that after territorial waters, countries can be present in open waters and play a collective role to maintain lasting security.

"Transregional forces are never needed to ensure security in any region, because fortunately the countries of the region, including on the Indian Ocean coast, have the capabilities and can achieve collective security with the help of each other," he said.

"The participation of the countries of the Indian Ocean and its western region is a great help for a dynamic and prosperous economy under the shadow of collective security," said Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari.

Referring to the presence of the Iranian military delegation in the Aman-21 multinational exercise at the observer level, he said participation in various programs, including meetings with Pakistani officials, especially the navy, was on the agenda for constructive consultations to further strengthen interaction with Pakistan.

The head of Iranian military delegation added: We will attend all the programs and exercises related to the Aman-21 at the beach and in the sea while taking advantage of this opportunity, I hope to witness the realization of exercise’s motto ‘Together for Peace.’

He stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan have very good relations and these interactions will help to further expand maritime cooperation between the two countries. “Therefore, the promotion of these communications will lead to a stronger security in the region,” added the official.

Expressing his views, Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari said Iranian-Pakistani naval cooperation in the region where maritime security is threatened, is considered very important therefore, valuable measures such as holding joint exercises between the countries of the region, such as Aman-21, can be effective in generating security.

He expressed hope that the partnership of the countries of the region together for peace could pave the way for ensuring maritime security, which is a major part of the world trade and economy from the sea.

The seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 kicked off in Pakistan’s Karachi with the participation of 45 countries, including a delegation from General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday.

On the sidelines of the exercise, delegation from the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces met with Naveed Ashraf, Commander of the Pakistani Fleet to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation.

The delegation also had short interaction with Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh province and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf in Karachi.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish