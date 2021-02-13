International Maritime Conference begins in Pakistan’s Karachi

The two-day maritime conference is being held on the sidelines of the multinational exercise "Aman-21" hosted by the Pakistani Navy with the presence of delegations from 45 countries, including Iran.

Commodore Ariya Shafghat Rodsari, head of the delegation of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran and Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour military attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran also attended the conference.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi, President of Pakistan administered Kashmir Sardar Massood Khan and President of National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) expressed their views at the inaugural session of the meeting.

Pakistani officials stressed the importance of the geographical location of the Indian Ocean and the ability to deepen maritime cooperation between countries in the region and beyond.

The speakers stressed the need to strengthen maritime trade and provide a safe environment instead of militarization in the Indian Ocean to achieve the common goals of the countries in the region.

President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion emphasized the need for regional peace to allow the blue economy to prosper adding that global peace rather than confrontation should be our future.

He said Pakistan whilst ensuring its defense desires to attract the world towards morality based international cooperation.

The President said Pakistan is becoming a geo-economic hub with the Belt and Road Initiative and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. He said Pakistan is the shortest route for the Central Asian states and China to import and export their goods through Gwadar.

The President said the security of the Indian Ocean is essential for mankind in general and especially for the countries of this region. He said hegemonic designs in any way will deter international cooperation.

The President reaffirmed the government's commitment to the development of the maritime sector. He expressed satisfaction that the Pakistan Navy is spearheading the development of the blue economy and that two joint surveys have also been done in this regard.

Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his views said the participation of countries in Maritime affairs for collective security and the provision of common economic interests did not event halted in the period of Covid-19 and we must strengthen this cooperation in the most difficult moments.

On the sidelines of the exercise, a delegation from the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces met with Naveed Ashraf, Commander of the Pakistani Fleet, and Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh province, to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation.

