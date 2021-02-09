Saudi awareness of ‘pointless’ Yemen war is important: Kharrazi

In an interview with IRNA political correspondent, Kamal Kharrazi referred to UN special envoy on Yemen Martin Griffiths’ trip to Iran and said, “It has been proved to everyone that the war in Yemen is pointless and Saudis have come to the conclusion that this crisis has no military way out.”

A great number of innocent people are killed or injured every day in Yemen, however, military operations by Saudis and Emiratis is still ongoing, Kharrazi said, adding that human conditions in Yemen is catastrophic.

Referring to the new stance by the new administration in the United States on Yemen war, Kharrazi called on the US and European countries to stop being accomplice by sending arms to and intelligent cooperation with Saudis and Emiratis.

He also emphasized that the perception by Saudi Arabia and UAE that the war in Yemen is pointless is of importance.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister underlined that because of the blockade imposed on Yemen, Iran was not able to send humanitarian aids to the country, except a 30-ton cargo of drugs and medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN’s responsibility is to provide a ground for Yemeni-Yemeni talks so that the people of Yemen can determine their own fate.

He also made remarks on the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei’s announced ‘definite policy’ on the future of the JCPOA, saying that his statements were accurate and appropriate.

Kharrazi opined that any US return to the deal without removing all sanctions would be a basis for US extortion.

“Americans put the JCPOA in the current situation by resuming sanctions. Therefore, they need to remove sanctions first and return to the pre-sanction circumstances… Then we will go back to compliance with the deal,” the former top diplomat went on to say.

