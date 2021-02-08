Zarif meets with UN envoy on Yemen

UN envoy, arrived in Tehran on Sunday, held talks in the day with Iran's Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji on different dimensions of the Yemen crisis and ways to achieve peace there to halt the desperate humanitarian crisis.

Referring to regrettable and difficult situation imposed on Yemenis through war and economic blockade, Khaji called on the UN and the global community to intervene more in the issue to stop bloodshed in Yemen and lift the siege.

Further, he expressed Iran’s readiness to dispatch humanitarian and medical aids to Yemen to help the country fight against the coronavirus.

The Saudi-led coalition has unleashed indiscriminate air raids on civilian targets in Yemen since March 26, 2015, amounted to Crimes Against Humanity to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

