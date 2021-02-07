Feb 7, 2021, 9:19 AM
UN special envoy on Yemen in Tehran for consultations

Tehran, Feb 7, IRNA - United Nations Special Envoy on Yemen Martin Griffiths arrived here on Sunday to hold talks with Iranian officials on humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Griffiths will consult with Iranian officials on ways to alleviate sufferings of the Yemeni people.

The Saudi-led coalition unleashed massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

Meanwhile, the indiscriminate air raids on civilian areas killed many Yemeni women and children since 2015 amounted to war crimes and Crimes Against Humanity.

