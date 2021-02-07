Iranian officials, UN envoy discuss Yemen

During the meeting, they discussed the crisis in Yemen to find out ways for establishing peace and putting an end to the situation.

Khaji referred to the heinous situation of Yemen’s resistant nation and the difficult situation caused by war and the imposed economic pressure, calling on the UN and the international arena to intervene for stopping war and removing the pressure on the people.

He voiced Iran’s readiness to deliver humanitarian and medical aids to Yemen in its fight against the coronavirus.

He called for settling the situation in Yemen through political means, holding Yemeni-Yemeni talks and forming an all-inclusive government with the help of all political parties.

The United Nations Special Envoy on Yemen Martin Griffiths, for his part, outlined Iran’s role in help to establish peace in the region, cease fire, remove economic pressure and resume the political talks.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish