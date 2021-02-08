FM spox says JCPOA & humanitarian crisis in Yemen are two separate issues

Addressing the press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh described JCPOA as an important issue for the regional security.

Referring to US decision to remedy false path in Yemen, he said it will help resolve humanitarian crisis in Yemen if it is not a political maneuver.

He said Saudi Arabia should stop indiscriminate bombardment and blockade on Yemen.

He noted that Crimes Against Humanity and human tragedy in Yemen must end somewhere.

Reacting to US’ media Wall Street Journal claim with regard to finding nuclear materials from two non-declared nuclear sites in Iran, he said all Iran’s activities is under inspection of the IAEA.

Asked about Bloomberg report that the US wants to ease situation for Iran without lifting sanctions, Khatibzadeh said US should return to its commitments under UNSCR 2231.

Iran should be able to sell its oil and it is a circle meaning that it should transfer its oil, insure its consignment and receive its money, he said adding that US should rejoin its commitments effectively.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat referred to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal regarding mediation between Iran and the US, he said JCPOA does not need mediator.

If Europe distances from illegal and inhumane levers created by Trump’s administration, it can play historical role.

Elaborating on restricting IAEA access to Iranian nuclear sites, he said Iran voluntarily implement the Additional Protocols.

Some of the accesses beyond the Safeguards Agreement were also under JCPOA, Iran reduction of commitments were upon notification to IAEA.

Commenting on UN envoy on Yemen’s visit to Iran, he said the trip had been planned.

He hoped for the visit to help solve crisis in Yemen.

He noted that Iran’s four-article plan is implementable today. Based on the plan hostilities should stop and humanitarian aid should be delivered rapidly, intra-Yemeni talks should be held and the comprehensive government should be established.

Commenting on E3 talks on JCPOA and Zarif’s remarks about EU chief, he said that Josep Borrell plays the role of coordinator.

He stated that the JCPOA joint commission meeting will be held in March.

Khatibzadeh also described Belgian court ruling against Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi as a sick procedure and clear violation of diplomatic immunity.

Iran not only reserves the right to respond, but has used all political and legal means to secure Asadi's rights.

Iran recognizes neither the verdict nor the court, he reiterated.

Commenting on a Korean official’s remarks with regard to finalizing payment of Iran owes to UN from its frozen assets, he said unfortunately, former US administration blocked the asset and introduced an American bank and mediator.

He hoped for South Korean government to take a prompt action.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish