West must stop sending weapons to Saudi Arabia to end war in Yemen: Kharrazi 

Tehran, Feb 8, IRNA – Head of the Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi on Monday said that the West must stop sending weapons to Saudi Arabia in order to put an end to war in Yemen.

Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy on Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Stressing the significance of the urgency of ending the war against the Yemeni people, he urged an immediate halt to arms exports from the US and Europe to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

As key players of the devastating war, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have achieved nothing, he underlined.

He termed Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue as a solution to peace and stability in Yemen, adding that foreign intervention in Yemen must be prevented.

