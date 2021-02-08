Official reaffirms Iran’s will for holding regional talks

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy on Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Since the onset of the crisis, Iran has always believed that there are no military solutions for Yemen, he said, adding that the way out of the current crisis is to stop the war, remove the blockade and hold political dialogue.

In a relevant development yesterday, Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and Griffiths held talks in Tehran.

During the meeting, they discussed the crisis in Yemen to find out ways for establishing peace and putting an end to the situation.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish