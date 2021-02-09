Islamic Revolution awakened nations: Pakistani Politician

Liaqat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami said In an interview with IRNA, that the Islamic Revolution had profound political and diplomatic impacts on the Iranian society.

He said that Imam Khomeini with his strong leadership and deep faith in Islam led the Iranian nation to bring an Islamic Revolution in the country.

“Late Imam awakened the Iranian nation and also established a strong system for the defense of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader said that the imperialist forces who were defeated due to the Islamic Revolution did not tolerate the change in Iran and have always hatched conspiracies against the Islamic republic and created problems for the Muslim world.

Liaqat Baloch expressing his views said that leaders of Iran have played a commendable role to resist the western conspiracies.

“We pay tributes to the Iranian leaders for their struggle in bringing an Islamic Revolution,” he said.

The politician added that the US has always adopted a very hostile and oppressive attitude towards Iran after the Islamic Revolution.

“We cannot expect anything good from the US and Europe but unfortunately some Muslim countries also did not welcome the Islamic Revolution,” he noted.

He stressed the need for unity within the Muslim world to encounter conspiracies against Islam.

Liaqat Baloch said the Islamic Revolution is strong and will always remain strong. “I can see a bright future of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

