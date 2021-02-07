Iranian film week kicks off in Pakistan

The opening ceremony of Iran Film Week was attended by Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hamid Reza Qomi, Director of Khana-e-Farhang Mehran Eskandarian, and number of famous personalities from cinema and art in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Haji Mohammad Aslam Khan.

The famous director and screenwriter of Pashto cinema and former director of Peshawar radio and television, Nisar Khalil, the head of the Pakistan television network of Peshawar branch, directors, actors and lovers of culture and art of the Islamic Iran were also present on the occasion.

Referring to the progress of Iran’s cinema industry after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Director of Khana-e-Farhang said Islamic Revolution introduced new approach to Iranian cinema based on moral, religious and human values.

Mehran Eskandarian went on to say the Islamic Revolution of Iran was able to have a profound impact on the formation and orientation of Iranian cinema and gave a new role to cinema.

He added after the Islamic Revolution, women emerged in the fields of direction, production and writing and this growth of women film activists in the country can be seen on a large scale.

“In the post-revolutionary years, Iranian cinema has received praise from all over the world through international awards in major international festivals such as the Oscars, Cannes, Berlin, etc,” he noted.

Addressing audience Mehran Eskandarian said the common historical, cultural and religious roots between the two brother countries of Iran and Pakistan have provided suitable capacities for cultural and cinema ties.

He added: "We are eager to witness a Pakistan Film Week in Iran and having joint film projects with the country."

Haji Mohammad Aslam Khan, Pashto-speaking director and screenwriter and former head of Peshawar radio and television, praised the valuable work of the Iranian Culture Center in introducing Iranian films and holding Iranian Film Week in Pakistan.

Holding a film week and introducing Iranian films and the film industry in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been very pleasant for the people of this land and has motivated the film artists of this province.

Explaining the history of Pashto language films in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he said from 1983 to 2019, about 1865 Pashto language films were shown in the cinemas, especially in Peshawar.

Welcoming the remarks of Director of Khana-e-Farhang on the development and strengthening of cultural and art relations between Iran and Pakistan, the Pashto-language screenwriter added considering the common religious, historical and cultural backgrounds of the two neighboring countries I request cooperation in making joint films and showing them in cinemas of the two countries.

The screening of the film "Track 143" directed by Narges Abyar was shown on the first day of the opening of the film week with an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The screening of Iranian films will continue until February 13th in the Imam Khomeini Hall of Iran’s culture center in Peshawar.

