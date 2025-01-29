Philippines thanks Iran for helping Filipino crew of Galaxy Leader return home

Tehran, IRNA – The foreign minister of the Philippines, Enrique Manalo, has thanked Iran for facilitating the release by Yemen of the crew of a British-owned ship that included 17 Filipinos.

In a letter to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Manalo said that Iran’s efforts to secure the sailors’ release show the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

A Yemeni official told Al-Masirah TV that the release of the Galaxy Leader ship followed orders from Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement. The official added that the move was part of Yemen’s efforts to support the ceasefire in Gaza and was done in cooperation with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

On November 19, 2023, Yemeni forces took control of the ship in the Red Sea and brought it into Yemeni waters, as Yemen had promised to target any vessels linked to Israel in support of Gaza.

Iran pursued the release and return of the Galaxy Leader crew to their countries through diplomatic channels over the past few months.

