Iran keen on expanding cooperation with Russia on regional issues: Envoy

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said the Islamic Republic is determined to boost cooperation with Russia on regional issues.

Jalali made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with Mikhail Bogdanov, deputy Russian foreign minister and President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for the Middle East and Africa.

The two officials discussed regional issues, and explored ways to develop relations between their countries.

The Iranian ambassador described Tehran-Moscow relations as close, saying that the Islamic Republic is determined to expand cooperation with Russia on regional issues.

On January 17, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between their countries. The treaty, which was signed during Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow, deepens bilateral cooperation in various fields including economy, trade, culture and security.

Talks on Syria, Palestine

According to a Russian Foreign Ministry press release, carried by TASS news agency, Jalali and Bogdanov discussed in detail the developments in Palestine and Syria.

The meeting, the agency said, took place a day after Bogdanov visited Damascus for talks with officials of the Syrian transitional government.

Syria is in a transition period after the government of President Bashar al-Assad was toppled on December 8, 2024, following an offensive led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

