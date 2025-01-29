Israel ‘declares war’ on West Bank, Katz says as he visits Jenin refugee camp

Tehran, IRNA - Israel has “declared war” on the occupied West Bank, war minister Israel Katz declared as he stormed the Jenin refugee camp amid an ongoing deadly offensive in the flashpoint city.

Meeting with Israeli troops in Jenin on Wednesday, Katz said the Israeli military would maintain a presence in the camp after the operation is completed.

“The Jenin refugee camp will not return to what it was. After the operation is completed, [the Israeli military] will remain in the camp to ensure that terrorism does not return,” he claimed.

Mohammad Jarrar, the mayor of Jenin, said that approximately 15,000 residents have already fled the city and its refugee camp as the deadly Israeli operation there enters its second week.

At least 16 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin since Israel launched operation “Iron Wall” last Tuesday.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, at least 884 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,700 others wounded in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across the occupied West Bank.

