Exclusive: Sudan eyes Iran’s knowhow to build its own upstream oil industry

Kish, IRNA – A Sudanese Oil Ministry official says Sudan could use Iran’s expertise and knowledge in the oil sector to develop its upstream oil industry, a move that can potentially transform the North African country's economy.

Imamallah Jabu, who is in Iran as part of a Sudanese delegation, spoke to IRNA on Wednesday. Specifically, he said Sudan, which has its own downstream oil industry, could benefit from Iran’s upstream expertise and petrochemical products to set up its upstream oil industry.

“Sudan has a downstream oil industry, and Iran's knowledge can help us set up upstream industries,” he said.

The upstream oil industry involves the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and natural gas fields through geological surveys, seismic studies, and exploratory drilling.

Jabu pointed out that upstream oil industries are among the most expensive but can transform a country’s economy.

He said Sudan was keen on strengthening relations with Iran in various energy and oil sectors. Although facing sanctions, he said Iran has remained an attractive destination for private-sector investments from other countries.

