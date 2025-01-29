U.S. supports continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Gaza: Ansarullah

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has strongly condemned Israeli military aggression in Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank despite recent ceasefire agreements, saying the ongoing assaults have the full backing of the United States.

The political bureau of Ansarullah criticized Israel’s continued operations in the West Bank, particularly in the Jenin refugee camp, where Palestinians have faced killings, arrests, forced displacement, and demolitions, Yemen’s Al-Masirah reported on Wednesday.

The statement also read, “We condemn the Zionist enemy’s aggression in southern Lebanon, which blatantly violates the ceasefire agreement under the watch of international mediators.”

Ansarullah also condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, describing it as an attempt to help Israel achieve what it could not on the battlefield.

It said Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups have a “legitimate and sacred right” to defend themselves against ongoing violations and hostilities by Israel.

Ansarullah also said Yemen was committed to supporting the Palestinian resistance, and pledged continued backing for their cause.

