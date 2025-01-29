Jan 29, 2025, 9:04 PM
IRGC equipped with IA for complex military operations: Chief commander

IRGC equipped with IA for complex military operations: Chief commander
Major General Hossein Salami says understanding and using Artificial Intelligence is essential for modern military strategies.

Tehran, IRNA – Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says the elite force is equipped with Artificial Intelligence technologies to better execute complex military operations.

Addressing an international conference on AI in Tehran, the IRGC commander said understanding and using AI is essential for modern military strategies.

He explained how AI can enhance military operations.

For instance, he noted that when a hostile ship is detected, AI technology can help identify specific targets on the vessel, allowing for precise strikes while ensuring the safety of crew members.

“Advanced AI technology enables us to locate the desired ship using image matching,” he added.

Salami said drones can strike large enemy vessels without causing much damage. However, establishing the vessel’s center of mass through AI can be crucial for generating a more powerful impact.  

The IRGC chief also highlighted the role of AI in air defense. He said the complexity of launching simultaneous attacks by multiple aircraft can overwhelm human decision-making. Artificial Intelligence, he said, can offer a quick fix in such scenarios.

In addition to military applications, General Salami spoke about the potential of AI in other sectors such as healthcare, rescue operations, aviation, and transportation.

