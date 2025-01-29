'Islamophobia': Muslim charities in Britain face banking restrictions

London, IRNA – Muslim charities in Britain are facing increasing financial pressure as new data indicates clear discrimination by the country’s banking system against these organizations.

Many Muslim charities have had their bank accounts frozen or have encountered severe restrictions on financial transactions without prior warning or explanation.

Activists describe this trend as systemic Islamophobia within Britain’s financial structures.

Recent research by the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) reveals that 68% of Muslim charities in Britain have struggled to open bank accounts. Additionally, 42% have been completely denied banking services, while another 42% face significant obstacles in transferring funds.

These restrictions have led to delays in crucial payments and disrupted the humanitarian activities of these charities.

One affected charity, which supports Syrian refugee children with cancer in Turkiye, reported that a one-year delay in fund transfers severely impacted the treatment of the children.

Another organization providing shelter for the homeless said it had received an eviction notice due to the non-receipt of essential funds.

