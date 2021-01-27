Round table discussion held in Pakistan on Islamic Revolution

The meeting was hosted by Bahram Kian, Director General of Iranian Culture Center in Karachi, and was participated by Pakistan's major cultural and electronic media and print media personalities.

Mohammad Nazir Leghari, Director of BOL, Masood Hussain, Former Minister of Media Affairs of Sindh Government, Mubashir Mir, Editor-in-Chief of the Urdu-language newspaper ‘Pakistan’, Manzar Naqvi, Editor-in-Chief of ‘Financial Daily’, Ms. Khurshid Haidar HUM News Public Relations and Ms. Hassina Jatoi, Editor-in-Chief of the Sindhi language newspaper ‘Momal’, were among the prominent Pakistani figures who stressed the importance of developing relations between Iran and Pakistan especially in the field of media.

**Importance of media stressed in Islamic world to confront common enemies

Bahram Kian welcoming and thanking the media for attending the symposium on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution said Muslim media can neutralize the enemies' plan by correctly reflecting the facts.

He stressed on strengthening, developing and consolidating friendly and long-standing cultural, literary relations between Iran and Pakistan.

He said historical, cultural and literary relations between the two Muslim brotherly countries and neighbors of Iran and Pakistan are very strong and stable due to their unique characteristics.

“These friendly relations have a long history. The religion of Islam, Persian language, mystical and religious personalities and common customs are among the most important features and components connecting the culture of the two nations, which is an important part of this cultural heritage such as scientific and literary treasures and Persian manuscripts in Sindh,” he stated.

He added the media of the two countries play an important role in introducing this common heritage as well as the true face of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Pakistan to today's generation.

Regarding the importance of the media in strengthening relations between the two neighboring countries, he said in the current era of global arrogant media and enemies of Islam with the aim of weakening the two Islamic countries of Iran and Pakistan and destroying the image of Muslim nations, the two countries seek to spread Iranophobia.

Holding this meeting is a prelude to the next steps to expand and develop media relations between the two countries, and we hope to see programs such as the exchange of media delegations between the two countries by removing obstacles such as coronary heart disease, and I suggest that the managers present at the meeting.

The diplomat said currently, more than 9,000 media outlets are active in Iran, of which over 2,000 news agencies and news sites are active.

“Also, the number of written publications in Islamic Iran is 7,000, of which 280 are active in the field of Quran and Islamic education, 350 in the field of sports, 100 in the field of cinematic and literary art, and 75 in the field of children,” said Bahram Kian.

He said presence of more than 300 foreign journalists, 166 media offices from 34 countries operating in 16 different languages ​​in Iran, shows the extensive media relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries.

Referring to the upcoming birthday of the y Daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra he said women are in charge of managing 1400 active publications in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

**Praise for the progress of the Iranian media

The head of the Association of Editors in Karachi and the editor of the Urdu-language newspaper Pakistan praised the development of the media of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the Revolution.

Mubashir Mir stressed upon the cultural interactions in the field of media through the exchange of delegations and broadcasting of Iranian television channels in Pakistan.

“For example, Press TV and Sahar TV channels are important and reputable Iranian channels and are on the same level as the most watched international channels,” he said.

He suggested that the media department of the Islamic Republic of Iran could cover more viewers in Pakistan by obtaining an official broadcasting license.

“We are also ready to interact with the Iranian press,” he said.

**Television and cinema, the strong capacity of Iran-Pakistan cooperation

Nazir Leghari, director of the BOL news television network, also spoke about the growth of Iranian cinema after the Islamic Revolution and its global fame, emphasizing the use of this art industry to expand relations between the two countries and its special impact on tourism development.

He called for Iran-Pakistan cooperation in the field of television, production and distribution of movies, especially documentaries about the scenic areas of the two countries such as Kish Island, Isfahan, Shiraz and Gilan.

The Pakistani journalist said the beautiful island of Kish in Iran, despite dozens of 7-star and 5-star hotels, attractive and modern facilities with its small size is a sign of a strong Iran today that should be introduced to other countries, especially Pakistan."

He also considered the translation and republishing of old literary books in Pakistani media such as Rumi's Masnavi, Hafez Shirazi's Divan, Saadi Shirazi, Khayyam Neyshapuri's quatrains and some works of contemporary literature useful and necessary to acquaint the young generation.

At the end of the meeting, Director General of Iranian Culture Center in Karachi announced that two TV Iranian series dubbed in Urdu have been provided to the center, which is ready to be broadcast on Pakistani TV channels.

