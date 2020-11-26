Iran envoy, Pakistan navy chief highlight Iqbal’s philosophy for Ummah unity

According to press section of Pakistan Navy, Bahria University Islamabad organized the conference titled ‘The Relevance of Iqbal’s Quranic Wisdom on Youth Education and Development” and was addressed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Iran ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and other prominent personalities through video link.

The program was held simultaneously with the 144th birth anniversary of Allama Mohammad Iqbal Lahori, known as the poet of the East.

The objective of the event was to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the young generation.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in remarks said that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has always praised Iqbal Lahori and one of the examples was his address at the International Iqbal Congress at the University of Tehran in 1985 during which he paid homage to Iqbal and highlighted different aspects of his life and teachings.

The diplomat while explaining Allama Iqbal's concept of self-awareness, self-empowerment, self-discovery, knowledge and research stressed the need to follow his thoughts for bringing unity in Muslim Ummah.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his remarks emphasized the attendees to benefit from the intellectual discourses presented in the conference. The Naval Chief underlined that young students must comprehend the message of Allama Iqbal and shape their personal lives to improve the condition of our beloved homeland.

Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Yurdakul, Senator Waleed Iqbal, the grandson of Iqbal Lahori and the commander of the Pakistan Navy, also shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject.

The conference dynamically explored Iqbal’s philosophical and practical guidance through academic exercise and probed ways for its implementation in different domains of an Islamic State.

Allama Iqbal, born on November 9, 1877, was great representative of the subcontinent and an important personality for the Pakistan movement.

Iqbal was a Sufi poet for the modern age who aroused a revolutionary spirit in the nation through his poetry.

About 60 percent work of Iqbal Lahori is in the Persian language which makes him equally popular in Iran.

