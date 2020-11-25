Iran wants multifaceted cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy

While giving an interview to Pakistani Urdu news channel ‘Express’, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said relationship between Iran and Pakistan is based on friendship and brotherhood having deep roots in Islamic values.

He, however, said that bilateral trade ties are not satisfactory and need to be further enhanced. He noted that the current volume of bilateral trade stands at US $1.5 billion which is quite low. “According to the potential available it should not be less than US $5 billion,” he stressed.

In response to a question, the ambassador said that gas pipeline project signed between the two countries in 2009 is an important landmark of bilateral trade ties.

He said that currently Iran is exporting 100 MW of electricity to Pakistan and has plans to increase this export to 500 MW to help the country to overcome its energy shortage.

Hosseini added that there are many commodities which can be traded between Iran and Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the diplomat said that there is lot of scope of religious tourism between Iran and Pakistan.

"Our Pakistani brothers and sisters visit religious sites in Iran for pilgrimage in a large number and we will resume this activity as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over," he said.

"We will do everything to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims," the diplomat added.

Hosseini said Iqbal Lahori is a great Pakistani thinker, philosopher and poet, who is highly respected in Iran. He noted that Iranian scholars are avid followers of Iqbal Lahori.

The ambassador said that Iran always examines the policy and performance of every American government towards the Islamic Republic very carefully and if the new US government adopts a positive approach towards Iran then a healthy environment can be formed.

Hosseini termed Chabahar and Gwadar as two very important ports which have the potential to enhance trade ties between the two friendly states.

To yet another question, he said lots of measures have been taken to curtail rising Islamophobia in the West and the action taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan after developments in France are important and praiseworthy.

Commenting on Afghan peace process and Iran’s role in this regard, Hosseini said peace in Afghanistan is need of the hour.

"Peace in the country is equally important for both Iran and Pakistan," he added.

He noted that Iran and Pakistan are the most affected countries due to war and instability in the neighboring Afghanistan, and said, "We always desire to have peace in the country."

