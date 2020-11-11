Pakistan PM calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic ties with Iran

According to a PM House statement, Khan made the remarks while talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“Welcoming Dr. Javad Zarif, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy close and cordial relations. The two countries must further strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit,” it said.

The Prime Minister extended condolences over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing Pakistan’s experience, the Prime Minister said that the “smart lockdown” strategy and other measures taken by his government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation with special emphasis on bilateral trade and economic relations. He also underscored the need to work closely for promoting peace, security, and development in the region.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts towards facilitating peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and hoped that this historic opportunity would be seized by all Afghan parties to secure a political settlement.

The Prime Minister added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity.

Dr. Javad Zarif conveyed personal greetings and commitment of President Rouhani to work closely with Prime Minister Khan for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. He also reaffirmed Iran’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

Foreign Minister of Iran heading a political and economic delegation arrived in Islamabad yesterday to consult with high-ranking Pakistani officials.

Earlier today he met with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

