Iran envoy, Pakistan foreign affairs committee Chairman discuss parliamentary cooperation

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and cooperation in a meeting with Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Friday.

Hosseini expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to increase parliamentary cooperation with the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction with the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the need to increase parliamentary and regional cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also invited the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament to visit Pakistan.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish