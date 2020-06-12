Virtual Persian language course to be held in Pakistan

Due to the coronoavirus outbreak the Iranian cultural center for the first time will hold the virtual Persian language classes from June 29th.

According to Khana-e-Farhang the registration of the students for the course will open till June 25th, which will be conducted by experienced Persian language teachers of Pakistani universities.

Persian has been the official language of the sub-continent for almost thousand years. The language was replaced with English after the British took over the control of the area.

The Persian language holds a very important place in the society of Pakistan and the language is still being taught in the universities and colleges.

Persian manuscripts are being kept in museums, public and private libraries in all parts of Pakistan.

The most of the work of great philosopher and thinker of Islam Muhammad Iqbal Lahori is in Persian language and without knowing Persian one cannot properly understand his message.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish