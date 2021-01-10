New US administration must compensate for Trump’s damages: Iran envoy

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressed his views while giving an interview to Pakistan’s top Urdu news channel ‘Geo News’.

During the interview he talked about, Tehran-Islamabad bilateral relations, regional developments, JCPOA, assassination of General Soleimani and Dr. Fakhrizadeh and the plot to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

He said Trump spent four years of his rule in enmity with the Iranian nation and spoiled the international nuclear agreement through unilateral withdrawal; therefore, the new US administration must compensate for such negative actions.

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini went on to say Iran is neither happy nor worried about Biden's victory, because for us the actions and behavior of the new US administration are more important than change in personalities.

** Strong revenge awaits the killers of General Soleimani

The Ambassador said martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was in Iraq on the invitation of the host government but Trump shamelessly assassinated this dear martyr, however, strong revenge awaits the killers of General Soleimani.

“Iran’s response against the US State terrorism was minimal,” the envoy noted.

He added main revenge for the blood of Martyr Soleimani still awaits and Iran is pursuing legal path at the international level with the aim to try and punish all the elements who interfered in the assassination of the senior Iranian commander.

Hosseini emphasized Martyr Soleimani was a strong barrier against terrorism, especially the ominous phenomenon of Daesh in the region and the world.

Referring to the terrorist operation related to the martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, he said Iran is seriously investigating the involvement of the Zionist regime in the attack and they should wait for strong response from the Islamic Republic.

**The compromisers stabbed Palestine from behind

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan added Israel is a terrorist, illegitimate, usurper and occupier regime, and to allow the Zionist regime to intervene in the region and compromise with it, is a big mistake made by some Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region.

He added the Zionist regime must wait for revenge for the blood of the Iranian nuclear scientist, because the Islamic Republic of Iran will never allow the Zionists to succeed in their evil plans.

Hosseini said normalization of relations with the occupying regime by some Arab countries is in fact a dagger to stab the Palestinians from behind and is helping Zionist regime to implement its plans in the region.

**Completion of IP gas pipeline need of hour

The ambassador expressed the hope that Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project would be completed during the rule of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This project is in the interest of both Pakistan and Iran. Iran has completed its part despite severe economic sanctions,” he noted.

