Iran's Envoy upbeat with enhanced ties with Russia

In his Twitter account, Jalali said on Sunday night that the two countries have witnessed serious achievements in the relations.

He added that the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the founders of OPEC and the Russian Federation as one of the members of OPEC Plus and one of the biggest producers of crude oil to strike balance to the global energy market is so important, the global energy turbulence market which is still under the influence of waves from unilateralism, sanctions, and coronavirus outbreak.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh arrived in Moscow on Sunday night for talks with the Russian officials.

He is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Russian officials and discuss the latest developments of energy supply and prospects of global market.

He was welcomed by several Russian officials and Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Zangeneh is slated to hold talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov during his stay in Moscow.

Russia, as a member of OPEC Plus, has an important share in the oil market, and therefore good relations between the two countries can be effective to benefit Iran in the global oil market.

