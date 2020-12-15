Iran, Russia underline boosting parliamentary relations

Duma in a statement on Tuesday announced that Qalibaf and Volodin discussed parliamentary mutual and multilateral cooperation during the phone talk.

Volodin pointed out that Iran-Russia cooperation which has strategic nature should be developed.

Highlighting significance of parliamentary relations between the two countries, he said that fortunately, high-level parliamentary meetings and talks are taking place between the parliaments, and these relations have played an important role in developing and facilitating bilateral relations.

Tehran-Moscow relations are excellent and strategic, Russian official said, noting that Russian parliament and government are ready to continue cooperation on the expansion of political, parliamentary, economic, cultural, tourism relations, as well as important regional and international issues.

Qalibaf, for his part, hailed strategic ties, saying that Majlis is ready to further improve parliamentary relations with Russia, and the two parliaments must play their part in strengthening relations between the two countries.

"Given the important position of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the abundant capacities of the two countries, the two sides can play a more common role in various fields," he said.

