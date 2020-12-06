Russia-Iran cultural ties should not decrease due to coronavirus: Professor

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Palishok said the officials of cultural issues of the two countries should not let that happen and should even have plans to expand cultural and scientific relations in the temporary period of the epidemic.

Saying that Russia is ready to play its role in that matter, he added the cultural relations, e.g. webinars, between Iran and Russia should go on by observing the health protocols.

The Russian professor said Iranian and Russian movies can participate in the festivals of the two countries.

The prominent professor of orientology studies said that Iran and Russia need to know each other better, which can help to expansion of relations, adding that unfortunately the information Iranians and Russians obtain about each other is through Western media, which is not precise, adding Western media follow their own governments.

Iran and Russia should learn to get the information from each other’s media outlets and be careful so as misinformation not be released, he said.

Palishok said that Iran and Russia have world-renowned figures, such as Hafez and Pushkin; therefore, cultural cooperation should be central for them and professors and literary figures of the two countries should preserve relations so that the achievements gained so far will not be consigned to oblivion.

