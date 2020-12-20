Tehran, Moscow need forging trade ties to defy US sanctions: Russian official

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Markov said that Iran's struggle for its sovereignty and independence is right and has broad support from Russia.

He added that Russia fully supports the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and opposed the US withdrawal from the international agreement, which then disrupted and sabotaged its implementation.

Russia has always supported Tehran and its positions in disputes among Iran, the US, and the European Union, Markov said.

He noted that Russia is ready to develop relations with Iran in various industrial and economic fields and welcomes the expansion of cooperation with Iran.

The support of the heads of the two countries is an important help for the development of bilateral strategic relations between Iran and Russia, he reiterated.

Referring to the cooperation between Iran and Russia to defend their sovereignty, he said that Iran and Russia must defend themselves against the indulgences of the United States and the European Union.

