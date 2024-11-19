Nov 19, 2024, 7:08 PM
Iran reports $3 billion in horticultural exports to over 100 countries

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi, announced that horticultural products account for nearly half of the country's agricultural export revenue, generating approximately $3 billion annually from exports to over 100 countries.

Speaking at a meeting on horticultural production and exports, Boroumandi highlighted that Iran cultivates nearly 26 million tons of horticultural products on approximately 3 million hectares of orchards.

“Horticulture contributes about 47% of the total value of agricultural exports,” Boroumandi stated. “Out of the $6 billion in annual foreign currency revenue from the agricultural sector, $2.9 to $3 billion is attributed to horticultural exports.”

The deputy minister emphasized the sector’s dual role in meeting domestic demand and sustaining international trade.

“In addition to supplying the needs of 85 million Iranians and millions of migrants residing in the country, we export between 2.9 and 3 million tons of horticultural products annually to over 100 countries worldwide,” he said.

