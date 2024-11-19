Iran vows to continue unwavering support for Syria

During a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam al-Sabbagh, on Tuesday, Araghchi said that they had “very good and positive” negotiations regarding regional developments, the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, and ways to strengthen the strategic relations between Iran and Syria.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Syria's stability and integrity, condemning any attempts to destabilize the country.

He said the Zionist regime’s warmongering policies and its move to spread the war on Gaza to Lebanon and Syria reveal the belligerent, expansionist and criminal nature of the Zionist regime, which is aimed at violating the peace and stability of the region.

Araghchi called on the international community and the United Nations to stop remaining passive and condemn the Israeli crimes.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Iran has demonstrated its strategy to the Zionist regime and to anyone who threatens the country, adding that Iran will not allow any aggression on its soil to go unanswered.

Regarding the latest aggression of the Zionist regime, Iran considers itself entitled to respond to this aggression and this is part of its defense policy, Araghchi highlighted.

He emphasized that Iran consistently makes smart decisions based on wisdom, adding that the country is neither hasty nor delaying, avoiding emotional choices, and will respond the Zionist regime at the appropriate time.

Araghchi highlighted that the policy of pressure is ineffective, pointing out that when foreign powers implemented a strategy of maximum pressure against Iran, the country responded with maximum resistance.

Referring to the remarks by American officials about the failure of the maximum pressure policy against Iran, he suggested they adopt maximum rationality instead, which could lead to different results.

Al-Sabbagh, for his part, said that the region is grappling with problems caused by the Zionist regime’s crimes, including the Israeli strikes on Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus.

The Syrian foreign minister emphasized that Syria supports Iran's right to retaliate against any aggression.

He asserted that the Zionist regime must be punished and the occupation of the Golan Heights by the Zionists must come to an end.

Al-Sabbagh, who is in Tehran for his first visit since taking up his post in September, met with Araghchi on Tuesday.

The two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interest and key regional developments.

