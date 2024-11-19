Hezbollah launches missiles at major Israeli intelligence base

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said the Glilot base, headquarters of the 8200 military intelligence unit, was targeted with a barrage of missiles.

Hezbollah also said its fighters targeted Israeli troops in four locations, including near the Lebanese village of Khiam.

Since early this morning, the Lebanese resistance has conducted 17 operations targeting Israeli military positions, settlements, and personnel.

Israel launched a ground offensive and massive air campaign against Lebanon in late September after a year of exchanging fire with Hezbollah across the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah says its retaliatory strikes will continue until the Israeli regime stops its deadly aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

4353**2050