Iran’s foreign trade at $72bn in 7 months to late October

Lahouti made the remarks on Tuesday in a press conference, noting that of the total $72 billion in foreign trade, $32.5 billion was attributed to exports and $39.5 billion to imports.

Iran's exports have seen a 16.5% increase in the last Iranian calendar year (starting on March 20), he said.

The official went on to say that the country's imports have experienced an 8.8% rise during the said time.

After the UAE, Iran's largest import partners include China, Turkiye, Germany, and Russia, he noted.

China is considered Iran’s top export destination, he said, adding that Iraq, the UAE, Turkiye, and Afghanistan follow.

