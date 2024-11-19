Israeli regime hiding true extent of its losses in Gaza: Analyst

Colonel Hatem Karim Al-Falahi told Palestinian media on Tuesday that there is a discrepancy between the number of Israeli armored vehicles that have been destroyed in Gaza and the official casualty figures reported by the Israeli army.

He emphasized that the actual casualties and damages sustained by the Israeli army far exceed the official figures.

“The occupiers are lying about their casualties and losses. Nearly 40 tanks, 27 bulldozers, and over 21 personnel carriers have been destroyed. These figures do not align with the numbers reported by the occupiers regarding their fatalities,” he said.

“There are certainly personnel in these tanks and carriers who have been killed or injured,” he added.

The military expert noted that the Palestinian resistance has dealt severe blows to Israeli forces in the besieged Palestinian territory, particularly in northern Gaza where the Israeli army has launched a brutal ground offensive since October 5.

The Israeli army has reported that 1,400 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza war. Analysts believe the figure is much higher.

