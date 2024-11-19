Iran makes appropriate decisions against EU, UK sanctions: Top diplomat

The Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Western Europe, Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, said on Tuesday that the decisions were made in a morning meeting attended by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the meeting, the latest developments regarding Iran-Europe relations were reviewed, Ahmadabadi explained.

“Regarding the response to the illegal, unjustified, and internationally unlawful actions of the European Union and the United Kingdom in imposing new sanctions on several individuals and entities of our country, appropriate measures were taken, the details of which will be announced later,” he added.

On Monday, the European Union announced new sanctions against Iran over its alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, including targeting vessels and ports it claimed were used to transfer drones and missiles to Russia.

Acting in parallel, the UK also announced fresh sanctions against the country, freezing the assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group (IRISL) as well as national airline Iran Air, charging that they were used for transporting ballistic missiles and military supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly dismissed allegations of sending drones and missiles to Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement early on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei reiterated that using the allegations as a pretext for imposing sanctions against Iran is “completely unjustifiable and lacks legitimacy or any legal or rational basis.”

“Freedom of navigation and maritime trade are fundamental principles of international maritime law, and accordingly, the international responsibility of the European parties for violations of international law is evident,” he added.

