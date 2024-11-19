Iran slams EU, UK sanctions as ‘systematic’ human rights violations

In a statement released on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the EU and UK’s sanctions on several Iranian entities and individuals, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), are “unjustifiable, inconsistent with international law, and in violation of the EU and UK’s commitments under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).”

He said the EU and UK justify their sanctions by the “unfounded claim” that Iran supplied ballistic missiles to Russia, pointing out that even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself had acknowledged that no Iranian ballistic missiles had been delivered to Russia.

Therefore, he reiterated that using this claim as a pretext for sanctions against Iran is “completely unjustifiable and lacks legitimacy or any legal or rational basis.”

“Freedom of navigation and maritime trade are fundamental principles of international maritime law, and accordingly, the international responsibility of the European parties for violations of international law is evident,” he added.

On Monday, the European Union announced new sanctions against Iran over its alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, including targeting vessels and ports it claimed were used to transfer drones and missiles to Russia.

Acting in parallel, the UK also announced fresh sanctions against the country, freezing the assets of IRISL as well as national airline Iran Air, charging that they were used for transporting ballistic missiles and military supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly dismissed allegations of sending drones and missiles to Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

