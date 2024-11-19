200 former members of MKO agree to testify in court

The 23rd court session of the trial of 104 terrorist MKO members was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Presided over by Judge Dehghani, the trial took place at the 11th Branch of the Criminal Court of Tehran.

Iran considers itself the biggest victim of terrorist acts and strives to adhere to the law, justice and fairness while complying with all legal and international standards. The injured parties and the families of the martyrs filed a complaint in the Tehran Prosecutor's Office against the MKO and its 104 defendants, he added.

He noted that charges in this case are examples of human rights violations and terrorist acts, and that the world should be informed of that.

Regardless of the type of accusations, the court was conducted under the presumption of innocence, with respect for the defense rights of the accused and the appointment of defense lawyers. The court announced that the accused can appoint their a lawyer.

The MKO has killed 13,000 Iranians and stood by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his fight against Iran in 1980-88.

