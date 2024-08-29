MKO terrorists backed by self-styled human rights advocates in West: Iran

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani said the anniversary of the martyrdom of President Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar by the MKO who are supported by the West and the National Day of Fight against Terrorism in Iran are a reminder of the bitter and unforgettable facts in the memory of Iranians.

He said the MKO, who were in the framework of the enemy’s design in order to gain power in Iran, after failing in this goal, first resorted to assassinations of the people and officials, then their terrorist leaders escaped to France, and with the support of some Western governments that claim to champion human rights, they pursued their criminal actions against the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

August 29 is the National Day of Fight against Terrorism in Iran. On this day in 1981, the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (AKA: MKO, MEK, PMOI) exploded the office of the Prime Minister of Iran, and martyred President Rajai and Primer Bahonar and several other officials.

In the Islamic Republic of Iran, the week before the martyrdom anniversary is commemorated as ‘Government Week’ to honor the nation’s significant political leaders.

On August 30, 1981, a deadly explosion occurred when a victim opened a briefcase filled with explosives brought by Masoud Keshmiri, an agent of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MKO) terror group.

The attack happened in the afternoon at the Iranian Prime Minister’s office on Pasteur Street during an extraordinary meeting attended by President Rajai, Prime Minister Bahonar, and various military and security officials.

