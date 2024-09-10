Iran holds 17th trial session of MKO terrorists

The trial of 104 members of the MKO was held in a public session at the 11th Branch of the Criminal Court of Tehran province.

The judge stated that the Iranian nation is a victim of terrorism, and today’s court hearing is about the MKO terrorists’ crimes.

Pointing to the fact that the phenomenon of terrorism is threatening peace, justice, and security, the judge noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its judicial system are trying to ensure more peace, justice, and security.

Since the Iranian nation is considered one of the biggest victims of terrorism, the Iranian judiciary has taken action to fight terrorism long before the 9/11 incident in the United States, the judge argued.

Although numerous UN resolutions, the 1994 resolution, and Resolution 2011 of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee have provided proper laws, the performance of some observers, rapporteurs, and representatives of the United Nations shows their double standard in dealing with certain victims of terrorism.

