Guardian describes Israeli aggression in West Bank as ‘total oppression’

In a Tuesday report, The Guardian described the attacks by settlers and Israeli military forces in the West Bank as total oppression, noting that the attacks have intensified since October 7, 2023 (the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm).

UN statistics indicate that since October 7, 2023, Zionist settlers and troops have killed 171 children in the West Bank, averaging one death every second day. Over 1,000 others have been wounded in this area.

Jonathan Crickx, the spokesman for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said, “In the course of last year there was an extremely concerning increase in children killed in conflict-related violence in the West Bank, and we already see the trend is continuing.”

According to The Guardian, the youngest victim of the shootings by Israeli troopers was a 4-year-old girl who was sitting in a taxi next to her mother at a checkpoint last January.

The Guardian also reported that while there is officially no war in the occupied West Bank, children are being killed more than ever since the Israeli regime occupied the area in 1967. Attacks by the Israeli regime on Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank had previously increased in 2002, coinciding with the Second Intifada, during which, 85 children were martyred.

4208**9417