White House staff call for suspension of US military aid to Israel

According to a Monday report by Politico, at least 20 White House employees criticized the administration for failing to pursue the demands laid out on October 13 by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin which called for Israel to take concrete actions to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza within 30 days.

The letter represents the latest internal pushback against the White House's policy towards Israel's military operations in Gaza. It demands a halt to military aid to Israel, citing urgent humanitarian concerns.

The signees, who remained anonymous due to fears of the administration’s reaction, stated in the letter that time is running out to do the right thing and take a decisive action which they said could save invaluable lives over the next two months.

Despite such calls, the report notes that such letters have yet to significantly alter US policy. President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged ironclad support for Israel and has backed away from conditioning military aid on Israel's addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, several senators, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Chris Van Hollen, are pushing forward a resolution to block further US arms sales to Israel.

This development follows earlier protests from US State Department employees, many of whom publicly or privately opposed Washington’s support for Israel, with some resigning in protest.

